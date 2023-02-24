Warm & Humid for Friday & the weekend

Friday weather headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Good morning glad you’re with us for sunrise on your Friday happy Friday we’re off to a warm and humid start again temperatures in the low 70s the light S wind and we have some areas with dense fog especially South of I10 more of the patchy type fog north of I10 our dew points as you would guess our summer like in the upper 60s and low 70s right now. We are not expecting rain over the next handful of days but the possibility of some light rain or sprinkles is there today and early Saturday we hit 81 at the Lake Charles regional airport yesterday pretty close to the record of 83 we expect to be about 80 for a high today over the 10 day stretch we look to be well above normal towards the end of the 10 day stretch towards the first weekend of March we will be back to near normal high temperatures our weather maker is a frontal boundary just to our north that is gonna keep us in the cloud cover the next handful of days this front will be stationary later in the weekend it will lift as a warm front cloudy skies as we start our Friday some breaks in the cloud cover along the way but we’ll finish out the day with a lot of cloud cover as well Saturday starts out with mostly cloudy skies and we will see some clearing most likely in the afternoon finishing on our Saturday with a decent amount of sunshine Sunday we cloud back up and it’s cloudy most of the day rainfall over the course of the next week will be on the light side most of us will see 1/4 inch of rain or less we’ll have a South wind today not too bad will actually be enjoyable 10 to 15 mile an hour gusts that’s it cloudy and warm for your Friday with a high of 80 mild tonight down to 65 mostly cloudy for your Saturday with a high of 79 mild Saturday night down to 64 Sunday mostly cloudy and still warm with a high of 80. As we look at next week we continue warm slight chance of seeing some showers on Monday otherwise cloudy with a warm 78 Tuesday looks fairly sunny behind the front we’ll have a drier air mass and a tad bit cooler in place with a high of 76 still well above normal cloudy on Wednesday a high of 80 and then we have shower and thunderstorm chances as we get later on in the week and towards the following weekend we see our high temperatures closer to normal. Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.

