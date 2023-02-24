SWLA in the Quarterfinals of the LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs continued on Thursday with the quarterfinal round, and we had 11 local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.
Non-Select Division I:
- 3. Barbe beat 11. East St. John 73-59
Non-Select Division II:
- 4. South Beauregard beat 5. LaGrange 59-21
- 22. Jennings lost to 3. Brusly 52-28
Non-Select Division III:
- 1. Rosepine beat 8. West St. Mary 66-51
- 13. Westlake lost to 5. Union Parish 47-30
Non-Select Division IV:
- 9. Oakdale beat 1. White Castle 54-31
- 7. East Beauregard lost to 2. Lakeview 58-55
Non-Select Division V:
- 2. Hathaway beat 7. Anacoco 58-48
- 5. Reeves beat 4. Midland 44-41
Select Division II:
- 3. St. Louis Catholic beat 6. De La Salle 70-45
Select Division V:
- 6. Hamilton Christian beat 3. Highland Baptist 51-46
With the results on Thursday, we now have eight teams moving on to Marsh Madness for the Semi-Finals in Hammond:
Non-Select Division I:
- 3. Barbe vs. 2. Parkway
Non-Select Division II:
- 4. South Beauregard vs. 1. Wossman
Non-Select Division III:
- 1. Rosepine vs. 5. Union Parish
Non-Select Division IV:
- 9. Oakdale vs. 4. Arcadia
Non-Select Division V:
- 2. Hathaway vs. 6. Florien
- 5. Reeves vs. 1. Fairview
Select Division II:
- 3. St. Louis Catholic vs. Vanderbilt Catholic
Select Division IV:
- 6. Hamilton Christian vs. 2. Northwood - Lena
Marsh Madness will take place from February 27th, through March 4th in Hammond.
