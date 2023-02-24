SWLA in the Quarterfinals of the LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs continued on Thursday with the quarterfinal round, and we had 11 local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.

Non-Select Division I:

3. Barbe beat 11. East St. John 73-59

Non-Select Division II:

4. South Beauregard beat 5. LaGrange 59-21

22. Jennings lost to 3. Brusly 52-28

Non-Select Division III:

1. Rosepine beat 8. West St. Mary 66-51

13. Westlake lost to 5. Union Parish 47-30

Non-Select Division IV:

9. Oakdale beat 1. White Castle 54-31

7. East Beauregard lost to 2. Lakeview 58-55

Non-Select Division V:

2. Hathaway beat 7. Anacoco 58-48

5. Reeves beat 4. Midland 44-41

Select Division II:

3. St. Louis Catholic beat 6. De La Salle 70-45

Select Division V:

6. Hamilton Christian beat 3. Highland Baptist 51-46

With the results on Thursday, we now have eight teams moving on to Marsh Madness for the Semi-Finals in Hammond:

Non-Select Division I:

3. Barbe vs. 2. Parkway

Non-Select Division II:

4. South Beauregard vs. 1. Wossman

Non-Select Division III:

1. Rosepine vs. 5. Union Parish

Non-Select Division IV:

9. Oakdale vs. 4. Arcadia

Non-Select Division V:

2. Hathaway vs. 6. Florien

5. Reeves vs. 1. Fairview

Select Division II:

3. St. Louis Catholic vs. Vanderbilt Catholic

Select Division IV:

6. Hamilton Christian vs. 2. Northwood - Lena

Marsh Madness will take place from February 27th, through March 4th in Hammond.

