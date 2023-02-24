SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 23, 2023.

Marcus Julian Montgomery, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Desmond Devon Stovall, 29, Lake Charles: Trespassing; contempt of court; attempted theft of a motor vehicle of $25,000 or more.

Lee Michael Broussard Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

John Michael Burch, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kirby Spencer James, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Jasmine Nichole Patterson, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Jasmine Gabrielle Harmon, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse.

Chelsea Rae Hyatt, 35, Sulphur: Home invasion; assault.

Cedric James Patrick Jr., 27, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; probation violation.

Daniel Paul Woodrow, 56, Sulphur: Telephone harassment; stalking.

Monifah Emmoni Mitchell, 25, Lafayette: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft of $25,000 or more.

Dedrick Terrell Davis, 42, Port Allen: Following vehicles; attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; resisting an officer.

Anthony Ramon Tezeno, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Jason Peter Johnson Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of marijuana; flight from an officer.

Jason Bryan Leblanc, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Lindsay Amanda Broussard, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have vehicle liability in vehicle; switched license plate.

Jessica Christi Doise, 44, Oberlin: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.