50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 23, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 23, 2023.

Marcus Julian Montgomery, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Desmond Devon Stovall, 29, Lake Charles: Trespassing; contempt of court; attempted theft of a motor vehicle of $25,000 or more.

Lee Michael Broussard Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

John Michael Burch, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kirby Spencer James, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Jasmine Nichole Patterson, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Jasmine Gabrielle Harmon, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse.

Chelsea Rae Hyatt, 35, Sulphur: Home invasion; assault.

Cedric James Patrick Jr., 27, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; probation violation.

Daniel Paul Woodrow, 56, Sulphur: Telephone harassment; stalking.

Monifah Emmoni Mitchell, 25, Lafayette: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft of $25,000 or more.

Dedrick Terrell Davis, 42, Port Allen: Following vehicles; attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; resisting an officer.

Anthony Ramon Tezeno, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Jason Peter Johnson Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of marijuana; flight from an officer.

Jason Bryan Leblanc, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Lindsay Amanda Broussard, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have vehicle liability in vehicle; switched license plate.

Jessica Christi Doise, 44, Oberlin: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog starts the day Friday, more warmth this weekend
Discovery made during restoration of historic Sabine Pass Lighthouse stairwell
Discovery made during restoration of historic Sabine Pass Lighthouse stairwell
Discovery made during restoration of historic Sabine Pass Lighthouse stairwell
Discovery made during restoration of historic Sabine Pass Lighthouse stairwell
CPPJ holds first annual Commuity Impact Meeting
CPPJ holds first annual Commuity Impact Meeting