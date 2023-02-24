Port of Lake Charles removing dormant chemical tanks near Fournet Street

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - New activity at a site housing chemical tanks near Fournet Street in North Lake Charles has residents wondering what is going on.

Viewers reached out to 7News to question the work being done there.

“What’s going on? What are you excavating? What are you digging? Who did you notify? Is there a contaminated soil? Did anything leave the soil and go into the water table here?” Debra Ramirez asked.

These are just a few of the questions residents in this neighborhood have. They said they have been seeking answers to their concerns relentlessly but have gotten nowhere.

“No respect, no regard, no compassion, no concern about these people,” resident Lois Booker Malvo said.

That is when Ramirez and Malvo reached out to 7News. We found out the activity at the former fuel storage terminal is a project spearheaded by the Port of Lake Charles.

Port officials provided the following statement:

“The work being done at Fournet Street is to remove dormant tanks that were damaged by Hurricane Laura. They have long been an eyesore in the neighborhood. The Port recently contracted to have the tanks removed, and any residue material property disposed of. That is the work that is now under way.

“The removal of the tanks has not put the neighborhood at any health risk and is being performed by a contractor who specializes in environmental projects.”

The project is a voluntary effort by the port as part of its wide-ranging post-hurricane cleanup and recovery efforts, as well as to remove an eyesore from the neighborhood.

The project will take some time to complete. Port officials hope these answers can ease residents’ worries as they continue with the work underway.

