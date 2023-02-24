50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls split games with Houston Christian

By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Men’s and Women’s basketball teams were in Houston for a showdown with Houston Christian on Thursday night in games that had major implications for all four teams involved and their hopes of making the Southland Conference Tournament.

The Cowgirls were up first, and thanks in part to a strong start that saw them jump out to a quick 7-0 lead behind five points from Kaili Chamberlin, which included a 3-point play less than 20 seconds into the game, the Cowgirls were able to battle with the Huskies for 40 minutes. It was a highly competitive game with numerous lead changes, but in the end, it was McNeese who was able to top Houston Christian for the second time this season.

McNeese top-performers:

  • Kaili Chamberlin: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals
  • Paris Mullins: 13 points, 6 rebounds

Houston Christian top-performers:

  • N’Denasija Collins: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block
  • Enya Maguire: 15 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebounds

With the win, the Cowgirls are now in a prime position in the Southland Conference Standings:

  1. Southeastern: 12-4 (17-9)
  2. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi: 12-4 (17-10)
  3. Lamar: 11-5 (17-10)
  4. Texas A&M - Commerce: 10-6 (12-16)
  5. Incarnate Word: 8-8 (13-13)
  6. Northwestern State: 7-9 (11-15)
  7. McNeese: 7-9 (10-17)
  8. Houston Christian: 6-10 (11-16)
  9. New Orleans: 6-10 (7-18)
  10. Nicholls: 1-15 (4-23)

The Cowgirls have two games remaining in the regular season, Southeastern on the road Saturday, and New Orleans at home next Wednesday.

As for the McNeese Cowboys, they weren’t as fortunate Thursday evening over in Houston. The Cowboys struggled without Trae English, who is likely out for the season due to an injury sustained in practice Thursday. Despite trailing 41-35 at the half, McNeese came out of the locker room looking like a different team and opened the second half on a 22-10 run in seven minutes, but then it all fell apart.

Over the final 13 minutes of the game, McNeese was outscored 34-23, en route to an 85-80 loss despite 26 points from Christian Shumate.

McNeese top-performers:

  • Christian Shumate: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists
  • Zach Scott: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Houston Christian top-performers:

  • Maks Klanjscek: 22 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
  • Zach Iyeyemi: 18 points, 5 rebounds

With the loss, McNeese once again falls in the Southland Conference Standings, but still has a chance to make the Southland Tournament.

  1. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi: 12-4 (19-10)
  2. Northwestern State: 12-4 (20-9)
  3. Southeastern: 10-6 (16-13)
  4. Nicholls: 9-7 (14-14)
  5. Texas A&M - Commerce: 9-7 (13-17)
  6. Houston Christian: 7-9 (10-19)
  7. New Orleans: 6-10 (9-18)
  8. Incarnate Word: 5-11 (11-18)
  9. Lamar: 5-11 (9-20)
  10. McNeese: 5-11 (8-21)

The Cowboys have two games remaining as they look to make the Southland Conference Tournament, which they are hosting, Saturday at Southeastern, and next Wednesday at home vs. New Orleans.

