50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana State Police plan DWI checkpoint in Calcasieu

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As part of their efforts to combat impaired driving in Calcasieu, Louisiana State Police Troop D has announced that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location in the parish from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

In addition to detecting and arresting impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, authorities will be checking for unrestrained drivers and passengers.

Support for this checkpoint was provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Anyone wishing to report an impaired driver can dial *LSP (*577) from their mobile phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

Lake Arthur Councilman Ricky Monceaux.
Lake Arthur councilman councilman in Mardi Gras accident
First Alert Traffic.
All lanes open on I-10E Bridge following stalled 18-wheeler
KPLC 7 News at Noon
GOTTA EAT: The best food is made in The Kitchen
GOTTA EAT: The best food is made in The Kitchen