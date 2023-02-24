Louisiana State Police plan DWI checkpoint in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As part of their efforts to combat impaired driving in Calcasieu, Louisiana State Police Troop D has announced that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location in the parish from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

In addition to detecting and arresting impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, authorities will be checking for unrestrained drivers and passengers.

Support for this checkpoint was provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Anyone wishing to report an impaired driver can dial *LSP (*577) from their mobile phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

