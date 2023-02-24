Lake Arthur councilman councilman in Mardi Gras accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur councilman remains hospitalized after suffering burns during a Mardi Gras accident.

Ricky Monceaux was burned when the back of the costume he was wearing caught fire from a portable heater, according to Justice of the Peace Jennifer Landry.

Monceaux’s right leg suffered the most burns and he will begin skin grafts on Monday, Landry said.

Landry, a close family friend of Ricky and Ramona Monceaux, said the family is thankful for the support they’ve received.

“They’re so appreciative of all the outreach and prayers,” she said.

Monceaux and others were getting ready for the Jennings Mardi Gras Saturday morning when the accident happened.

He was loading ice chests on a bus and passed too close to a heater. Landry said Monceaux noticed a burning smell but didn’t realize at first that the back of his costume was on fire.

He was able to get his shirt off, but his pants had to be cut off.

