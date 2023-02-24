50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Arthur councilman councilman in Mardi Gras accident

Lake Arthur Councilman Ricky Monceaux.
Lake Arthur Councilman Ricky Monceaux.(Town of Lake Arthur)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur councilman remains hospitalized after suffering burns during a Mardi Gras accident.

Ricky Monceaux was burned when the back of the costume he was wearing caught fire from a portable heater, according to Justice of the Peace Jennifer Landry.

Monceaux’s right leg suffered the most burns and he will begin skin grafts on Monday, Landry said.

Landry, a close family friend of Ricky and Ramona Monceaux, said the family is thankful for the support they’ve received.

“They’re so appreciative of all the outreach and prayers,” she said.

Monceaux and others were getting ready for the Jennings Mardi Gras Saturday morning when the accident happened.

He was loading ice chests on a bus and passed too close to a heater. Landry said Monceaux noticed a burning smell but didn’t realize at first that the back of his costume was on fire.

He was able to get his shirt off, but his pants had to be cut off.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

Louisiana State Police plan DWI checkpoint in Calcasieu
First Alert Traffic.
All lanes open on I-10E Bridge following stalled 18-wheeler
KPLC 7 News at Noon
GOTTA EAT: The best food is made in The Kitchen
GOTTA EAT: The best food is made in The Kitchen