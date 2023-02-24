KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crawfish prices from around the area, updated weekly.

Want your restaurant’s crawfish prices added to the list? Contact us at news@kplctv.com.

Prices are by pound, unless otherwise noted.

RESTAURANTLOCATIONBOILEDLIVE
BeauxDines’Lake Charles$6.99; $5.99 to-go
Honey B HamLake Charles$5.99
JT’s SeafoodLake Charles$5.99; $5.49 for 10 lbs. or more; ICE CHEST SPECIAL (25 lbs or more): $4.99$3.49; Broken sack: $3.99 per lb.
Mac’s CrawfishLake Charles$6.25
Mr. Bill’sLake Charles$5.99
Steamboat Bill’s on the LakeLake Charles$6.99
Zydeco CrawfishLake Charles$6.49$3.25
Steamboat Bill’sDeRidder$6.99; $20.97 for 3 lbs.; $34.95 for 5 lbs.
John Mo’s CrawdadsIowa$7.05
Darrell’s of JenningsJennings$17.28 for 3 lbs.; $28.29 for 5 lbs.; Seafood platter $31.83
Habetz Family CrawfishJennings$5.25
La RumbaKinder$6.49; $5.99 for 10lbs. or more
Heads or TailsMoss Bluff$6.49; $6.25 for 10 lbs. or more; $5.99 for 30 lbs. or more $5.99
Paradise DaiquirisMoss Bluff$6.79
Boulet’s Boil-n-GoSulphur$6.49; $5.99 for 15 lbs or more$3.49
Cody’s Crawfish ShopSulphur$6.75; $5.99 for 30 lbs or more$3.99
Hollier’sSulphur$17.95 for 3 lbs.; $29.95 for 5 lbs.; $5.99 to-go
LeBleu’s LandingSulphur$17.95 for 3 lbs.; $29.95 for 5 lbs.; $5.99 to go
Paradise DaiquirisSulphur$5.90
Richard’sSulphur$18.99 for 3 lbs.; $29.99 for 5 lbs.; $6.99 to-go
Circle A Mini MartVinton$6.75; $6.50 for 10 lbs. or more$3.99

