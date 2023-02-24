KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crawfish prices from around the area, updated weekly.

Want your restaurant’s crawfish prices added to the list? Contact us at news@kplctv.com.

Prices are by pound, unless otherwise noted.

RESTAURANT LOCATION BOILED LIVE BeauxDines’ Lake Charles $6.99; $5.99 to-go Honey B Ham Lake Charles $5.99 JT’s Seafood Lake Charles $5.99; $5.49 for 10 lbs. or more; ICE CHEST SPECIAL (25 lbs or more): $4.99 $3.49; Broken sack: $3.99 per lb. Mac’s Crawfish Lake Charles $6.25 Mr. Bill’s Lake Charles $5.99 Steamboat Bill’s on the Lake Lake Charles $6.99 Zydeco Crawfish Lake Charles $6.49 $3.25 Steamboat Bill’s DeRidder $6.99; $20.97 for 3 lbs.; $34.95 for 5 lbs. John Mo’s Crawdads Iowa $7.05 Darrell’s of Jennings Jennings $17.28 for 3 lbs.; $28.29 for 5 lbs.; Seafood platter $31.83 Habetz Family Crawfish Jennings $5.25 La Rumba Kinder $6.49; $5.99 for 10lbs. or more Heads or Tails Moss Bluff $6.49; $6.25 for 10 lbs. or more; $5.99 for 30 lbs. or more $5.99 Paradise Daiquiris Moss Bluff $6.79 Boulet’s Boil-n-Go Sulphur $6.49; $5.99 for 15 lbs or more $3.49 Cody’s Crawfish Shop Sulphur $6.75; $5.99 for 30 lbs or more $3.99 Hollier’s Sulphur $17.95 for 3 lbs.; $29.95 for 5 lbs.; $5.99 to-go LeBleu’s Landing Sulphur $17.95 for 3 lbs.; $29.95 for 5 lbs.; $5.99 to go Paradise Daiquiris Sulphur $5.90 Richard’s Sulphur $18.99 for 3 lbs.; $29.99 for 5 lbs.; $6.99 to-go Circle A Mini Mart Vinton $6.75; $6.50 for 10 lbs. or more $3.99

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.