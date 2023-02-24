KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crawfish prices from around the area, updated weekly.
Prices are by pound, unless otherwise noted.
|RESTAURANT
|LOCATION
|BOILED
|LIVE
|BeauxDines’
|Lake Charles
|$6.99; $5.99 to-go
|Honey B Ham
|Lake Charles
|$5.99
|JT’s Seafood
|Lake Charles
|$5.99; $5.49 for 10 lbs. or more; ICE CHEST SPECIAL (25 lbs or more): $4.99
|$3.49; Broken sack: $3.99 per lb.
|Mac’s Crawfish
|Lake Charles
|$6.25
|Mr. Bill’s
|Lake Charles
|$5.99
|Steamboat Bill’s on the Lake
|Lake Charles
|$6.99
|Zydeco Crawfish
|Lake Charles
|$6.49
|$3.25
|Steamboat Bill’s
|DeRidder
|$6.99; $20.97 for 3 lbs.; $34.95 for 5 lbs.
|John Mo’s Crawdads
|Iowa
|$7.05
|Darrell’s of Jennings
|Jennings
|$17.28 for 3 lbs.; $28.29 for 5 lbs.; Seafood platter $31.83
|Habetz Family Crawfish
|Jennings
|$5.25
|La Rumba
|Kinder
|$6.49; $5.99 for 10lbs. or more
|Heads or Tails
|Moss Bluff
|$6.49; $6.25 for 10 lbs. or more; $5.99 for 30 lbs. or more $5.99
|Paradise Daiquiris
|Moss Bluff
|$6.79
|Boulet’s Boil-n-Go
|Sulphur
|$6.49; $5.99 for 15 lbs or more
|$3.49
|Cody’s Crawfish Shop
|Sulphur
|$6.75; $5.99 for 30 lbs or more
|$3.99
|Hollier’s
|Sulphur
|$17.95 for 3 lbs.; $29.95 for 5 lbs.; $5.99 to-go
|LeBleu’s Landing
|Sulphur
|$17.95 for 3 lbs.; $29.95 for 5 lbs.; $5.99 to go
|Paradise Daiquiris
|Sulphur
|$5.90
|Richard’s
|Sulphur
|$18.99 for 3 lbs.; $29.99 for 5 lbs.; $6.99 to-go
|Circle A Mini Mart
|Vinton
|$6.75; $6.50 for 10 lbs. or more
|$3.99
