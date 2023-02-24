50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteor crater

By Dave McNamara
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Scientists working for the Louisiana Geological Survey believe they may have discovered a large crater caused by the impact of a meteor more than 10,000 years ago. The crater, more than a mile across, was discovered in a rural area of St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana.

Paul Heinrich of LSU and other scientists noticed a circular depression in a laser image along Louisiana Highway 37. Heinrich explained that “since there are no volcanoes in Louisiana and there are no salt domes in this part of Louisiana, we knew that something strange was happening.” Further research indicated that the feature was likely a meteor crater, possibly caused by a meteor impact that occurred more than ten thousand years ago.

Read more at heartoflouisiana.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale in June!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
The Curole House in Lafourche Parish is getting a facelift and a new home after sustaining new...
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
Grambling State's Eddie Robinson compiled 408 victories over his 56-year career as a college...
Heart of Louisiana: Grambling’s Eddie Robinson museum