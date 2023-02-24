Grand jury decides fate of Addis officer involved in deadly crash during chase
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has decided if an Addis police officer will be officially charged for his involvement in a crash during a pursuit that left two teenagers dead and another person critically injured.
The grand jury agreed to indict David Cauthron on two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, one count of negligent injury, one count malfeasance in office, and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle on Friday, Feb. 24.
The crash happened on New Year’s Eve on LA 1 near North Vaughn Drive in Brusly.
According to officials, Brusly High cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed after their car was hit by a vehicle being driven by Cauthron, who was involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash. Dunn’s older brother, Liam, was in the car with the two teenagers, and he was critically injured.
