GOTTA EAT: The best food is made in The Kitchen

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you ever craved home cooking but don’t have the energy to make it yourself? Then “The Kitchen” might be the perfect spot for you.

Take your taste buds to a whole new level with a restaurant that has local flavor in the style of home cooking.

“I believe in filling the person up when they come here. That’s what I believe in. You won’t leave here feeling hungry,” says Arthur White, the owner. “Everything I cook here is from scratch.”

You’ll know you’re here when you see that bright yellow building and maybe even a few people you know.

“This is where most of the friends gather. So most of the time they have a good vibe when they leave here” says White.

And the locals love stopping in to indulge.

“Very homey, wonderful people, and great...great food,” says Powell Smith. “It’s kind of like a little meeting place.”

“One of our favorite places is here, at The Kitchen,” says Phillip Breaux.

Arthur opened his business in 1999 and he says part of the secret to his success over the last 23 years is the consistent flavor and quality of his food.

“Consistency, that’s what I believe in,” says White.

We asked White why he named it “The Kitchen” and he says it’s a name given to him by God. He has always prayed for a business and when he first opened the building was fairly small. He thought “it’s about the size of a kitchen.”

Gotta Eat: The Kitchen (THE BEST FOOD IS MADE IN THE KITCHEN)

And just like any great kitchen, White says he does his best to make everything fresh by avoiding anything canned and by purchasing most of his products locally. That’s on top of all the meats he cuts himself.

When asked about the gravy, which you should definitely try, he says, “I make my gravy from rue...which I make my own rue by the pan.”

So, if you’re like me and struggle to decide on what to order there’s actually a set menu for each day of the week.

Every dish he makes is flavorful and delicious. Just take it from KPLC cameraman Joel Bruce who says, “That is the best fish I have ever eaten.”

So grab a friend, or even two. And head on down to 417 Prewitt St. in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.