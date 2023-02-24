50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still warm and cloudy this weekend, cool front arrives Monday

Another warm and mostly cloudy day is ahead on Saturday.
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather will be stuck in the same pattern this weekend that we have seen over the past few days. A slow-moving boundary will stick around close to SW Louisiana, bringing lots of cloud cover but very limited rain chances Saturday. Any rain would take the form of isolated showers near the boundary, mostly for northern portions of the area.

Highs' Saturday rise into the low 80's in spots.
Highs' Saturday rise into the low 80's in spots.(KPLC)

Southerly winds with breaks in the clouds will allow temperatures once again to warm again to near 80 degrees along I-10, and a degree or two warmer than that further inland. This will make for nice, warm conditions for any outdoor plans. The only drawback will be fog possible for both Saturday and Sunday mornings, thanks to plenty of moisture and humidity still here.

A weak cold front brings a few showers Monday morning.
A weak cold front brings a few showers Monday morning.(KPLC)

The next cold front will approach Monday with a few showers along it, but we’re not expecting a huge temperature change with it. In fact, the only noticeable changes will be less humid air by Tuesday, and lows Monday night in the mid 50′s.

A stronger cold front likely moves through late next week bringing seasonable weather.
A stronger cold front likely moves through late next week bringing seasonable weather.(KPLC)

There are some signs however that cooler air may at last make its way down to SW Louisiana again. That looks to happen with a stronger cold front pushing in sometime between next Thursday through Friday morning. Temperatures behind the front may drop into the 60′s for highs the couple days afterwards, with lows likely down into the 40′s. So you won’t want to put away your warmer clothes yet. Rain chances also look to be better with this front than Monday’s one.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Warm & Humid for Friday & the weekend
Wade's Noon Forecast: Another warm and humid day
Wade's Noon Forecast: Another warm and humid day
Another warm and mostly cloudy day is ahead on Saturday.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday am forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday am forecast