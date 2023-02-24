FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still warm and cloudy this weekend, cool front arrives Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather will be stuck in the same pattern this weekend that we have seen over the past few days. A slow-moving boundary will stick around close to SW Louisiana, bringing lots of cloud cover but very limited rain chances Saturday. Any rain would take the form of isolated showers near the boundary, mostly for northern portions of the area.

Highs' Saturday rise into the low 80's in spots. (KPLC)

Southerly winds with breaks in the clouds will allow temperatures once again to warm again to near 80 degrees along I-10, and a degree or two warmer than that further inland. This will make for nice, warm conditions for any outdoor plans. The only drawback will be fog possible for both Saturday and Sunday mornings, thanks to plenty of moisture and humidity still here.

A weak cold front brings a few showers Monday morning. (KPLC)

The next cold front will approach Monday with a few showers along it, but we’re not expecting a huge temperature change with it. In fact, the only noticeable changes will be less humid air by Tuesday, and lows Monday night in the mid 50′s.

A stronger cold front likely moves through late next week bringing seasonable weather. (KPLC)

There are some signs however that cooler air may at last make its way down to SW Louisiana again. That looks to happen with a stronger cold front pushing in sometime between next Thursday through Friday morning. Temperatures behind the front may drop into the 60′s for highs the couple days afterwards, with lows likely down into the 40′s. So you won’t want to put away your warmer clothes yet. Rain chances also look to be better with this front than Monday’s one.

