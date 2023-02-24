50/50 Thursdays
CPPJ holds first annual Commuity Impact Meeting

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department held its first-ever Community Impact meeting Thursday to share information about community services.

Officials shared information about community services provided through the Community Services Block Grant Program, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, and the Calcasieu Public Transit Program.

Human Services program manager Erika Doshier told us how important it is during these times to have open communication with the community.

“We’re dealing with inflation and we’re still living dealing with unfortunately, disaster recovery. We have a shortage of housing available. We have an in house population that we’re concerned about by letting the community know about what we have to offer, we can empower them and connect them to the necessary resources,” Doshier said.

More information about the Human Services Department’s programs can be found HERE.

