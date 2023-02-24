Bureau of Ocean Energy Management seeks bidders for offshore wind energy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Could the Lake area be a hub for wind energy from the Gulf of Mexico? Some think it’s a possibility for several reasons, and now the push forward has reached a new milestone.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced a proposed sale for commercial leasing south of Lake Charles in the Gulf and an area off Galveston.

Louisiana has a goal of reaching five gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035. President Joe Biden’s administration has a goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Jenny Netherton is the Louisiana Program Manager for the Southeastern Wind Coalition. She said part of the process now is to qualify bidders.

“Companies that are interested in bidding on these areas must leases must provide certain information to BOEM that illustrates that they are able to carry out operations on a lease of this size. That’s to prevent companies that don’t have the ability to fully develop these areas to win the leases,” said Netherton.

The possibility of wind power development in the Gulf is said to have tremendous potential for the Lake Charles area. That’s partly because the closeness to the Port of Lake Charles where the huge blades can be maneuvered, unlike at some ports.

Netherton says Louisiana and Lake Charles are in a good position.

“Louisiana has been talked about as being the supply chain hot spot for the entire U.S.,” said Netherton. “We have the capability to build this industry and to really be the place for offshore wind in the United States.”

Netherton said the coalition sees economic benefits for many.

“The provisions in the proposed sale notice allow for bidding credits for supporting workforce training programs, developing the domestic supply chain and also for contributing to a fisheries compensatory mitigation fund,” she said.

Netherton said the possible need for fisheries compensation would be in case of issues from construction, but not long term.

The proposed sale notice will be published in the Federal Register Friday, for a 60-day public comment period ending on April 25.

