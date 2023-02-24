21-year-old killed in Allen Parish crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Allen Parish (KPLC) – A 21-year-old Kinder man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on La. 383, about 7 miles west of Kinder, shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to officials.

Joshua Dillon Granger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

Granger was traveling south in a 2020 Kia Optima when he crossed the center line into the opposite lane and traveled off the road, Senegal said.

The Kia entered a ditch, struck a culvert, and became airborne, after which it struck a tree, causing it to roll over several times before ejecting Granger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, Senegal said.

Senegal said speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 6 deaths in 2023.

