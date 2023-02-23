Warm and less wind today

50/50 Thursdays
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday weather headlines
Thursday weather headlines(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The wind wasn’t awful yesterday, but it was quite windy. The airport clocked a 40-mph wind gust. We initially expected stronger winds than that. The winds are much improved this morning. Light winds out of the South at 5 to 10 miles an hour. South gusts today between 15-20 mph. We picked up .08″ of rain yesterday in Lake Charles. Mostly cloudy skies right now, it may feel like rain, but we’re not experiencing rain-maybe some mist. We are seeing some patchy dense fog. No advisory is in place or expected. You’re more than likely to encounter it South of I-10, the closer to the gulf that you are. Our rain chances are low over the next handful of days. With a frontal boundary hanging around, it will keep us cloudy with low-level moisture. Temperatures starting our day right around 70-75. We made it up to 75 yesterday.

Our "Weather maker"
Our "Weather maker"(KPLC)

If you are solar-powered, things aren’t looking all that good. We’re going to be pretty cloudy for the next handful of days, likely through the weekend.

We’ll deal with some fog this morning, light rain chances again this afternoon, most of it likely to track north of I-10, and less than 1/10 inch of rain expected. With the front hanging over Louisiana, we’re looking at a lot of cloud cover on Friday too, with perhaps some light rain or sprinkles in there. The rain over the next couple of days may add up to .10″. Near .25″ inches of rain for some spots over the next week.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KPLC)

Cloudy and a bit warmer today, with a high of 80. South winds 5-15 mph.

Mild again tonight with light winds and likely some patchy dense fog. A low of 65.

cloudy for your Friday a high pretty close to 80

Our upcoming weekend, not much of a change. Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday high of 79 mostly cloudy on Sunday high of 80.

Our overnight lows will be mild in the middle 60s.

We continue warm next week with rain chances periodically, but not a lot of rain is expected.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

