Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape, kidnapping; court releases identity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury on Wednesday, Feb. 22, indicted a teen for two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping in the Madison Brooks case and the court has released his name.

Court documents show Desmond Carter, 17, of Walker, has been formally charged with the first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and kidnapping of Brooks on Jan. 15.

He will be charged as an adult, officials said.

