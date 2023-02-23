50/50 Thursdays
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape, kidnapping; court releases identity

Madison Brooks trial grand jury
Madison Brooks trial grand jury(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury on Wednesday, Feb. 22, indicted a teen for two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping in the Madison Brooks case and the court has released his name.

Court documents show Desmond Carter, 17, of Walker, has been formally charged with the first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and kidnapping of Brooks on Jan. 15.

He will be charged as an adult, officials said.

I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

More to come.

