SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 23, 2023.

Gjayla Ganeille Morgan, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Shawna Leigh Harrington, 32, Iowa: Battery of a dating partner.

Barah Zebariah Wood, 23, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated battery.

Kellie Mae Michelle Turner, 30, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; possession of a Schedule II drug; use on a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Quincy Martin Vallery, 42, Lake Charles: Second-degree rape.

Phillip James Alexander, 37, Lafayette: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Joseph Semien Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction justice.

Dustin Michael Albarado, 32, Madisonville: Trespassing; terrorizing; reckless operation.

Courtney Rhea White, 40, Deville: Contempt of court; improper turning at an intersection; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randle James Batiste, 41, Lake Charles: Must signal while turning; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Stephen Lee Volesky, 52, Youngsville: Third offense DWI; hit and run driving.

Christopher Montega Arvie, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

