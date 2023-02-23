50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur man, woman arrested for child cruelty after 5-year-old found with severe bruises

Sulphur man John Baham is accused by the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office of abusing a 5-year-old...
Sulphur man John Baham is accused by the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office of abusing a 5-year-old girl. He was arrested for cruelty to juveniles. Sheriff's Office officials said Kellie Turner, also of Sulphur, witnessed the abuse but did not report it. She was also arrested for cruelty to juveniles. Both also face drug charges.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man and woman are behind bars for allegedly abusing a five-year-old girl, authorities say.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a complaint of possible abuse on Feb. 13, and found the child with severe bruising on her buttocks, as well as bruises on her face and eyelids, said Kayla Vincent of CPSO. The child was examined at a local hospital.

John B. Baham, 30, had physically abused the child, Vincent said. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for cruelty to juveniles and drug charges. He is held on $552,5000 bond.

Baham is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2011 and indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2014, both in Calcasieu Parish, Vincent said.

Kellie M. Turner, 30, allegedly witnessed the five-year-old’s abuse on multiple occasions and did not report it. She also admitted to having methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in the home where they were accessible to the child, Vincent said.

Turner was arrested on Feb. 22, and booked for cruelty to juveniles and drug charges. She is held on $157,000 bond.

The child is in custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

