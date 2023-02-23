50/50 Thursdays
No. 15 LSU stays undefeated taking down Louisiana-Monroe; Tigers hit 2 3-run HRs

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU stayed undefeated as they took down Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at ULM Softball Complex.

The Tigers (12-0) were led offensively by Danieca Coffey and Georgia Clark in their 9-3 win over ULM (7-6).

LSU got on the board first on an RBI fielder’s choice from Clark to make it 1-0. The Tigers would add three more runs in the top of the second on a 3-run home run from Coffey to extend their lead to 4-0.

However, in the bottom half of the second inning, Ali Kilponen got into some trouble allowing three runs to get the Warhawks within one run after two innings.

The Tigers would answer in the top of the fourth inning, as Clark hammered the Tigers’ second 3-run home run of the game to give LSU a 7-3 lead.

LSU will return home for the LSU/ULL Crossover and will face Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. and will then face UL-Lafayette on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and then will face Corpus Christi with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

