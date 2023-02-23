50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mardi Gras gives way to ashes and repentance

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Fat Tuesday over, the season of excess gives way to Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

In modern times, the smudge of ashes on the forehead replaces ashes and sackcloth of ancient times. It’s a time of repentance and soul searching, a personal journey toward becoming closer to Christ.

Ashes may mean different things to different people, but Bishop Glen John Provost says it should indicate humility and a commitment to conversion.

“There’s no redemption without conversion. There has to be conversion. There has to be sorrow for sin, has to be a firm purpose of amendment and a change of life. It’s not something we do once in our lives, and that’s the end of it. It’s something ongoing, it’s something ongoing. That’s why Lent happens every year,” said Bishop Provost.

Others deliver what they call “Ashes on the Go.” University United Methodist Church volunteer Brenda Romero said people appreciate it.

“We do have our own church service this evening, as most churches will that give ashes. But some people’s schedules, if they work all night or work early evening and come home and need to sleep, they just can’t make it to church,” said Romero.

She said it’s deeply meaningful to those who are able to get Ashes on the Go, ashes that to her mean: “I think it’s a sign of belief, a sign of hope.”

Romero said it’s seven years now for Ashes on the Go and that they plan to be out next year as more people look for them on Ash Wednesday.

Besides prayer, fasting and giving to the poor, Bishop Provost suggests people go to Lenten missions at their churches. Missions usually offer inspirational speakers and guidance on making the most of Lent.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Elderly woman, four pets die in DeQuincy house fire
Elderly woman, four pets die in DeQuincy house fire
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, cloudy pattern returns as rain begins to exit
Mardi Gras gives way to ashes and repentance
Mardi Gras gives way to ashes and repentance
An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making it’s way to Southwest Louisiana.
BOEM announces proposed lease of Gulf wind power development south of Lake Charles