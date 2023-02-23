Mardi Gras gives way to ashes and repentance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Fat Tuesday over, the season of excess gives way to Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

In modern times, the smudge of ashes on the forehead replaces ashes and sackcloth of ancient times. It’s a time of repentance and soul searching, a personal journey toward becoming closer to Christ.

Ashes may mean different things to different people, but Bishop Glen John Provost says it should indicate humility and a commitment to conversion.

“There’s no redemption without conversion. There has to be conversion. There has to be sorrow for sin, has to be a firm purpose of amendment and a change of life. It’s not something we do once in our lives, and that’s the end of it. It’s something ongoing, it’s something ongoing. That’s why Lent happens every year,” said Bishop Provost.

Others deliver what they call “Ashes on the Go.” University United Methodist Church volunteer Brenda Romero said people appreciate it.

“We do have our own church service this evening, as most churches will that give ashes. But some people’s schedules, if they work all night or work early evening and come home and need to sleep, they just can’t make it to church,” said Romero.

She said it’s deeply meaningful to those who are able to get Ashes on the Go, ashes that to her mean: “I think it’s a sign of belief, a sign of hope.”

Romero said it’s seven years now for Ashes on the Go and that they plan to be out next year as more people look for them on Ash Wednesday.

Besides prayer, fasting and giving to the poor, Bishop Provost suggests people go to Lenten missions at their churches. Missions usually offer inspirational speakers and guidance on making the most of Lent.

