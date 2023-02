LSU AgCenter shares how to identify, manage common weeds

The water Hyacinth was introduced into Louisiana in the late 1800s and was the most problematic species until the introduction of Hydrilla and giant Salvinia. The plant spreads rapidly by producing daughter plants, and the mats of plants can double in size in as few as six days. The water Hyacinth creates impenetrable mats that hinder recreation, navigation, and other water uses and reduces biodiversity through crowding. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.