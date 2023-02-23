LSU AgCenter shares how to identify, manage common weeds
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LSU AgCenter shared a publication showing the identification and management of common invasive and nonnative aquatic plants in Southwest Louisiana.
- The giant Salvinia is native to South America and was introduced into the Toledo Bend Reservoir in the late 1990s. The floating plant forms a thick mat, blocks or limits light and oxygen into the water column, alters or lowers water pH, displaces native plants, fish, and wildlife, and hinders water use for recreation, irrigation and navigation purposes. CLICK HERE to view the video for identification and management information.
- The nonnative common Salvinia is a floating plant that has been in Louisiana for a few years and is less aggressive than its relative giant Salvinia. The plant remains as a single layer on the water surface, whereas giant Salvinia forms a mat several plant layers thick. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.
- The water Hyacinth was introduced into Louisiana in the late 1800s and was the most problematic species until the introduction of Hydrilla and giant Salvinia. The plant spreads rapidly by producing daughter plants, and the mats of plants can double in size in as few as six days. The water Hyacinth creates impenetrable mats that hinder recreation, navigation, and other water uses and reduces biodiversity through crowding. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.
- The Hydrilla was introduced into Louisiana in the 1970s. The weed rapidly forms a surface mat, which limits or blocks light to the lower water column; alters water oxygen and pH; displaces native plants, fish and wildlife; and hinders water use for recreation, irrigation and navigation purposes. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.
- The common Duckweed, cotted Duckweed and giant Duckweed are found throughout Louisiana. These plants can grow into dense surface mats that block light penetration into the water column and create stagnant aquatic systems, especially in ponds, ditches and slow-moving bayous and small lakes. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.
- The Cuban Bulrush is an epiphytic sedge plant that was introduced into Louisiana around 2011. This plant requires another floating species to provide support growth and mat formation. As the plant matures and forms networks of runners and roots, it becomes buoyant and no longer in need of a host. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.
- The Crested floating heart was introduced into Louisiana in the late 2000s and is quickly spreading. It is one of seven Nymphoides species present in the U.S. that has escaped from the ornamental plant trade over the years. The plant can be found rooted into the sediment growing in water several feet deep or as a free-floating plant. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.
- The Southern Naiad is a desirable native species in the U.S., but the species can become a problem to homeowners and end-users in smaller systems once the plant is established and has no competition from other plant species or consumed by wildlife. CLICK HERE for identification and management information.
