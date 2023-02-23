Lake Charles motorcyclist dies after crash

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died after a motorcycle crash on Lincoln Road Monday afternoon.

Kelly Bowman, 49, was driving east on Lincoln Road, approaching Gulf Highway, when his motorcycle ran off the road and crashed, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was brought to a local hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not suspect speed or impairment, Vincent said.

Bowman was wearing a helmet.

