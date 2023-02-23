50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Got beads? Recycling them benefits the Autism Society of SWLA

By Barry Lowin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers with the Autism Society of SWLA and the Krewe de Valhalla are working to get Mardi Gras beads ready for upcoming carnival celebrations and parades.

The bead fundraiser is what provides the non-profit with majority of their funds.

“We take in beads that people donate to us, we sort them, we bundle them, we box them and we sell them back to crews and individuals throughout Southwest Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi. We’ve had people come from Arkansas the past couple of years,” said Angelique Reber, President of The Autism Society of SWLA.

It’s to raise money for those on the Autism spectrum, offering them a chance to enjoy an excursion at Camp Hopen, in which they can build some special skills and courage.

“We used to hold a summer camp, a 24-hour summer camp for children and adults on the spectrum,” said Reber. “We haven’t because of COVID and because the hurricanes caused us to not be able to do fundraisers to provide the funds for camp.”

The Autism Society depends heavily on folks giving up their beads after carnival season.

“We sell them back to the krewes,” said Cathy Billiot. The money that we earn goes back to the activities that we do for our clients; our biggest is an overnight camp in the summer that we don’t charge the autism person and their caregivers.”

Beads can be donated at locations in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Longville.

“The locations are Links ABA Therapy, Headrush Salon, Bentleys and South Beau Fitness, and they’ll be collecting until people stop donating,” siad Reber.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Got beads? Recycling them benefits the Autism Society of SWLA
Autism Society of SWLA recycles Mardi Gras beads
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
BOEM announces proposed lease of Gulf wind power development south of Lake Charles
BOEM announces proposed lease of Gulf wind power development south of Lake Charles
Texas man accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Westlake
Texas man accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Westlake