Got beads? Recycling them benefits the Autism Society of SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers with the Autism Society of SWLA and the Krewe de Valhalla are working to get Mardi Gras beads ready for upcoming carnival celebrations and parades.

The bead fundraiser is what provides the non-profit with majority of their funds.

“We take in beads that people donate to us, we sort them, we bundle them, we box them and we sell them back to crews and individuals throughout Southwest Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi. We’ve had people come from Arkansas the past couple of years,” said Angelique Reber, President of The Autism Society of SWLA.

It’s to raise money for those on the Autism spectrum, offering them a chance to enjoy an excursion at Camp Hopen, in which they can build some special skills and courage.

“We used to hold a summer camp, a 24-hour summer camp for children and adults on the spectrum,” said Reber. “We haven’t because of COVID and because the hurricanes caused us to not be able to do fundraisers to provide the funds for camp.”

The Autism Society depends heavily on folks giving up their beads after carnival season.

“We sell them back to the krewes,” said Cathy Billiot. The money that we earn goes back to the activities that we do for our clients; our biggest is an overnight camp in the summer that we don’t charge the autism person and their caregivers.”

Beads can be donated at locations in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Longville.

“The locations are Links ABA Therapy, Headrush Salon, Bentleys and South Beau Fitness, and they’ll be collecting until people stop donating,” siad Reber.

