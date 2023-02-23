Fish and Wildlife Service gives tips on Southwest Louisiana pest control
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shares tips on stopping the spread of invasive plants and other wildlife.
- Check your gear for non-native seeds that may stick to your socks, pack, shoes, pants cuffs, tires, or your pet’s fur.
- Stay on designated trails and roads to reduce contact with invasive plants. Do not camp or travel through areas with invasive plants.
- Do not release unwanted pets or dump contents of an unwanted aquarium into the wild as in most states this is illegal.
- Do not move firewood as invasive species can be unintentionally released into new areas. Protect trees from disease by using only local hay, local firewood or wood that has been sterilized by heat treatment.
- Stop invasive aquatic species by cleaning and draining your boat and gear before leaving a site. Dry everything for five days or more, unless otherwise required by local or state laws as this kills small species that are not easily visible.
