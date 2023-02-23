50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog starts the day Friday, more warmth this weekend

By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm, humid and foggy conditions will greet SW Louisiana to start Friday morning. Relatively light southerly winds will help usher in even more moisture into the area ahead of a stalled cold front near us, meaning widespread may occur to start the day, with some areas of dense fog likely along and south of I-10.

As for the rest of the day, temperatures will be warmest along the I-10 corridor, where locations there will be just south of the stalled front. This means highs once again should approach the upper 70′s near 80 degrees. For northern portions of the area, highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 70′s with only a small chance of an isolated shower thanks to the boundary nearby. Overall, any evening plans tomorrow are looking good, though fog may once again develop later at night.

As the boundary begins to lift back north Saturday, all of SW Louisiana looks to remain dry though clouds may still linger around. Highs should once again be similar close to 80 degrees away from the immediate coast, with Sunday basically being a repeat.

Monday is when the next cold front arrives in the region. Some showers will be brought along the front as it moves through, likely during the early afternoon. This does not spear to be a washout by any means with the best support for showers and storms well to the north. And temperatures only will slightly fall behind it, with the most notable change being lows in the 50′s Monday and Tuesday nights. If there were to be a bigger temperature change, that likely holds off until late next week when a stronger cold front may try to push through SW Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

