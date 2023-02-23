BOEM announces proposed lease of Gulf wind power development south of Lake Charles

An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making it’s way to Southwest Louisiana.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced a proposed sale for commercial leasing for wind power development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The lease areas are on the outer continental shelf south of Lake Charles and Galveston.

Louisiana has a goal of reaching 5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035. Pres. Joe Biden’s administration has a goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

The Wind Energy Area south of Lake Charles is approximately 56 nautical miles off the Cameron coast and covers 188,023 acres. The Southwestern Wind Coalition says it has the potential to power 799,000 homes.

The other Wind Energy Area is approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of Galveston and covers 546,645 acres. The Coalition says it has the potential to power 2.3 million homes.

BOEM is seeking public comments on which, if any, of the two lease areas offshore Galveston should be offered in the Final Sale Notice, according to the Coalition.

The Proposed Sale Notice will be published in the Federal Register on Feb. 24, for a 60-day public comment period ending on April 25, 2023. To comment on the proposed revisions, visit www.regulations.gov [regulations.gov] and search for docket number BOEM-2023-0021.

