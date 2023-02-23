50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

BOEM announces proposed lease of Gulf wind power development south of Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making it’s way to Southwest Louisiana.
An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making it’s way to Southwest Louisiana.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced a proposed sale for commercial leasing for wind power development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The lease areas are on the outer continental shelf south of Lake Charles and Galveston.

Louisiana has a goal of reaching 5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035. Pres. Joe Biden’s administration has a goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

The Wind Energy Area south of Lake Charles is approximately 56 nautical miles off the Cameron coast and covers 188,023 acres. The Southwestern Wind Coalition says it has the potential to power 799,000 homes.

The other Wind Energy Area is approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of Galveston and covers 546,645 acres. The Coalition says it has the potential to power 2.3 million homes.

BOEM is seeking public comments on which, if any, of the two lease areas offshore Galveston should be offered in the Final Sale Notice, according to the Coalition.

The Proposed Sale Notice will be published in the Federal Register on Feb. 24, for a 60-day public comment period ending on April 25, 2023. To comment on the proposed revisions, visit www.regulations.gov [regulations.gov] and search for docket number BOEM-2023-0021.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Elderly woman, four pets die in DeQuincy house fire
Firefighters respond to fatal DeQuincy fire
Community Development Block Grant (CDGB)
Lake Charles to receive $1.1 million for affordable housing
SWLA road projects among 21 statewide to receive low bids
SWLA road projects among 21 statewide to receive low bids
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, cloudy pattern returns as rain begins to exit