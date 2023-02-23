Authorities release name of woman who perished in DeQuincy fire

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a Wednesday morning house fire in DeQuincy.

Gerlinde Schatzle, 76, died in a fire at her home in the 1100 block of Rigmaiden Cemetery Road, Charlie Hunter, chief investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room of the home around 6 a.m.

