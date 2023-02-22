Warm & windy today

Wednesday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have a wind advisory in place through 6 PM this afternoon for the entire viewing area. Wind gusts could be stronger than 40 miles an hour from the South. Our continued warm temperatures are another “headline”. We are in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. No rain in the area at this point, but we do have a 30% chance of light rain today. We could have some lingering showers on Thursday and also Friday as we have a cold front that’s going to be hanging over the area.

Light rain (KPLC)

Our temperatures are going to continue on the warm side. The climate prediction center has us above normal for our high temperatures through the first week of March. What does that mean? The average high is 68 and we’re going to be well above normal into March with highs in the mid-70s to near 80.

Our weather maker is a surface trough, leading to cloud cover. The low itself is to our north where there is more active weather in its proximity. We’re looking for light rain to pass during the course of the day today. Our next weather is a cold front that will be just to our northwest as we start the day tomorrow. That front is going to hang over the area through Friday. It won’t impact us a whole lot, other than leading to a lot of cloud cover and just a minor dip in temperatures.

Thursday weathermaker (KPLC)

Mostly cloudy as we start our Wednesday. Later on this morning, we start to see light rain. The rain could come down a little heavier at times. Showers will pass across the area before we finish out the work day today. Not a whole lot of rainfall is expected, most of it will be today. Perhaps .10-.15″ of an inch of rain. Perhaps sprinkles on our Thursday. The big story today is the wind advisory. Wind gusts are likely to exceed 40 miles an hour at various points during the day today. Still breezy on our Thursday as well, but not as strong.

Thursday weathermaker (KPLC)

79 will be our high today under cloudy skies with light rain.

Cloudy mild and breezy tonight low 66.

Cloudy, maybe some sprinkles, and a warm 80 for our Thursday high.

Mild Thursday night under cloudy skies a low of 64.

Friday: cloudy, perhaps a few sprinkles, and a warm high of 77.

Mostly cloudy for our Saturday with a high of 79.

Mostly cloudy and continued warm for our Sunday. We’ll finish out the weekend with a high of 80

We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and continued warm with a high of 80.

We will be warm all next week with well above normal temperatures.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.