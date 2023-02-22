50/50 Thursdays
University United Methodist Church holds “Ashes To Go” for Ash Wednesday

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Mardi Gras now over the Lenten season is underway.

For those who have a busy schedule today but still want to take part in Ash Wednesday, University United Methodist Church in Lake Charles will be holding its annual “Ashes to Go” event.

Locations

  • Prien Lake Park - 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
  • The Corner of Broad St. and Ryan St. - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • The Corner of Pujo St. and Ryan St. - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • The Neutral Ground on Oak Park Blvd. in front of Memorial Hospital - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • The Nelson Rd. Market Basket - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

