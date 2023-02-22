University United Methodist Church holds “Ashes To Go” for Ash Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Mardi Gras now over the Lenten season is underway.

For those who have a busy schedule today but still want to take part in Ash Wednesday, University United Methodist Church in Lake Charles will be holding its annual “Ashes to Go” event.

Locations

Prien Lake Park - 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

The Corner of Broad St. and Ryan St. - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Corner of Pujo St. and Ryan St. - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Neutral Ground on Oak Park Blvd. in front of Memorial Hospital - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Nelson Rd. Market Basket - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

