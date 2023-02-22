Texas man accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Westlake

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A man from Orange, TX has been arrested after being accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Authorities say officers received a complaint regarding the incident on Feb. 19, 2023.

Upon investigation, detectives say they identified the individual as Christian P. Langley, 22, who was later arrested on Feb. 21.

Langley was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond has been set at $565,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.