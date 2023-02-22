50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Texas man accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Westlake

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A man from Orange, TX has been arrested after being accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Authorities say officers received a complaint regarding the incident on Feb. 19, 2023.

Upon investigation, detectives say they identified the individual as Christian P. Langley, 22, who was later arrested on Feb. 21.

Langley was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond has been set at $565,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Fatal fire in DeQuincy
Firefighters respond to fatal DeQuincy fire
Former KPLC reporter Katie Rust got married during Mardi Gras Tuesday in New Orleans. Katie has...
Former KPLC employee Katie Rust gets married during Mardi Gras
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
Roseate spoonbills taking flight in the Maurepas Swamp
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it