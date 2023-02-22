SWLA road projects among 21 statewide to receive low bids

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few road projects in Southwest Louisiana were on the list when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released a list of 21 projects statewide Wednesday to receive low bids.

Local projects and their apparent low bids.

Repairs to Kelso and Ellender bridges along La. 27 in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes: $4,145,668.40.

Replacement of Whiskey Chitto Creek Bridge on Carpenters Bridge Road in Allen Parish: $3,065,254.90.

Cross drain replacement on La. 121 near Elray Wellman Road in Vernon Parish: $490,569.90.

