SWLA road projects among 21 statewide to receive low bids(DOTD)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few road projects in Southwest Louisiana were on the list when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released a list of 21 projects statewide Wednesday to receive low bids.

Local projects and their apparent low bids.

  • Repairs to Kelso and Ellender bridges along La. 27 in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes: $4,145,668.40.
  • Replacement of Whiskey Chitto Creek Bridge on Carpenters Bridge Road in Allen Parish: $3,065,254.90.
  • Cross drain replacement on La. 121 near Elray Wellman Road in Vernon Parish: $490,569.90.

