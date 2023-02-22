SWLA road projects among 21 statewide to receive low bids
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few road projects in Southwest Louisiana were on the list when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released a list of 21 projects statewide Wednesday to receive low bids.
Local projects and their apparent low bids.
- Repairs to Kelso and Ellender bridges along La. 27 in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes: $4,145,668.40.
- Replacement of Whiskey Chitto Creek Bridge on Carpenters Bridge Road in Allen Parish: $3,065,254.90.
- Cross drain replacement on La. 121 near Elray Wellman Road in Vernon Parish: $490,569.90.
