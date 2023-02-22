SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 21, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 21, 2023.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 27, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Cesar Moises Coello, 21, Lake Charles: First offense DWI.

Rohaynee Roscott Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Justin Keith Edwards, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons.

Rashard Johnell Trahan, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.

Bobby Lee Ore, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; disturbing the peace.

Scarlett Rachel Townsend, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000 (3 charges); instate detainer; burglary (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of property damage under $1,000.

Christian Patrick Langley, 22, Orange, TX: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 charges); indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Devon Ray Davis, 25, Broussard: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; cruelty to a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.