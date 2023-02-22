50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 21, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 21, 2023.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 27, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Cesar Moises Coello, 21, Lake Charles: First offense DWI.

Rohaynee Roscott Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Justin Keith Edwards, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons.

Rashard Johnell Trahan, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.

Bobby Lee Ore, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; disturbing the peace.

Scarlett Rachel Townsend, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000 (3 charges); instate detainer; burglary (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of property damage under $1,000.

Christian Patrick Langley, 22, Orange, TX: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 charges); indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Devon Ray Davis, 25, Broussard: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; cruelty to a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

2 dead following fatal Moss Bluff motorcycle accident
Main Event parade rolls through Lake Charles
Main Event parade rolls through Lake Charles
Main Event wraps up Mardi Gras in Lake Charles
Main Event wraps up Mardi Gras in SWLA
SWLA Mardi Gras 2023
A day of beads, gumbo, parades, and chicken chasing caps off Mardi Gras