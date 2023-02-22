One killed in crash near Duson

Duson, LA (KPLC) - A four-vehicle crash on I-10 near Duson on Mardi Gras afternoon claimed the life of a Texas woman.

Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesman. Fontenot was wearing a seatbelt.

Fontenot is the stepdaughter of KPLC anchor Cynthia Arceneaux.

Several other drivers and occupants were reported to have minor to moderate injuries. Some were taken to local hospitals.

The crash happened about a half-mile east of the Duson exit.

Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen, spokesman for Troop I, said Fontenot was driving east on I-10 in a 2019 Nissan Maxima shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday when she rear-ended an eastbound 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV. After impact, both vehicles traveled into the median. Fontenot’s vehicle continued into the westbound inside lane, where it was struck broadside on the passenger-side doors by a westbound 2018 Dodge Challenger. The Maxima then partially entered into the outside westbound lane and struck the left side of a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler traveled off the roadway and came to rest in the median, Gossen said. The Maxima and Challenger came to rest in the inside westbound lane of I-10.

Blood samples will be submitted for analysis and this crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.

This is the third fatal crash and fourth fatality Troop I has investigated in three days, Gossen said. Troop I covers state highways in the nine-parish Acadia and Lafayette area.

