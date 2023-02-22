A Mardi Gras celebration like no other at Tee-Mamou Iota

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Iota, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever been to the Tee-Mamou Iota Mardi Gras Folk Life Festival, you know it’s like no other.

It’s the sights and sounds of an old-fashioned Mardi Gras. And nowhere for chickens to hide.

It starts with the quiet of the morning, but that’s quickly shattered by costumed merrymakers traveling the countryside looking for gumbo fixings.

Once the chicken is caught and gumbo ingredients procured, if you have energy left, you head downtown and dance to the music.

And finally, the revelers return to Iota for the Mardi Gras gumbo.

This year’s festivities marked the 35th year of the festival.

