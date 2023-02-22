Man arrested for carnal knowledge and pornography involving juvenile

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of having sex with a juvenile under 17 while photographing the incident, according to representatives of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a complaint about the incident on Feb. 10, and arrested Antonio R. Chavez, 43, of Sulphur, on Feb. 11, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Chavez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $250,000.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues, Vincent said. Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.

