Legal Corner: Are we able to sell my mother’s home if she has usufruct but lives in a nursing home?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My father died over 20 years ago and a succession was filed. Ten years later, my mother had legal papers drawn, giving her half ownership of the home to myself and my two brothers, but reserved a lifetime usufruct. For the last 2 1/2 years, my mother has been in a nursing home, unable to take care of herself because of a stroke. She has dementia and is no longer able to walk or take care of herself or live alone. A relative has asked to buy the home from us. I have full power of attorney for my mother. What are our options? My brothers want to sell.

ANSWER: There are several things to consider.

If community property, a completed succession or probate would have put children in legal possession of dad’s half-interest property owned with their mother.

If dad died testate (with a will), will may have left mother a lifetime usufruct (use) of the entire property.

“Legal papers” – Act of donation.

Via the act of donation, mother transferred only her half interest in the property she once owned with her now-deceased husband.

In the act of donation, the mother retains only her lifetime use of the whole property.

The two brothers and viewer now each own a 1/3 interest in their parents’ property.

Because they are the presumed lawful owners of the property, then they may sell it, if they chose.

Since mom is still living, if the property is sold, mother’s usufruct may terminate as to the property, but because the home is a nonconsumable property, her usufruct may attach to any money or other property received by the usufructuary (mother), unless parties agree otherwise.

Generally, a lifetime usufruct expires upon the death of the usufructuary.

La. Civ. Code art. 1839 Transfer of immovable property

A transfer of immovable property must be made by authentic act or by act under private signature. Nevertheless, an oral transfer is valid between the parties when the property has been actually delivered and the transferor recognizes the transfer when interrogated on oath.

An instrument involving immovable property shall have effect against third persons only from the time it is filed for registry in the parish where the property is located.

La. Civ. Code art. 607 Death of the usufructuary

The right of usufruct expires upon the death of the usufructuary.

La.Civ. Code art. 616 Sale or exchange of the property; taxes

When property subject to usufruct is sold or exchanged, whether in an action for partition or by agreement between the usufructuary and the naked owner or by a usufructuary who has the power to dispose of nonconsumable property, the usufruct terminates as to the nonconsumable property sold or exchanged, but as provided in Article 568.1, the usufruct attaches to the money or other property received by the usufructuary, unless the parties agree otherwise. Any tax or expense incurred as the result of the sale or exchange of property subject to usufruct shall be paid from the proceeds of the sale or exchange, and shall be deducted from the amount due by the usufructuary to the naked owner at the termination of the usufruct.

