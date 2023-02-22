Lake Charles to receive $1.1 million for affordable housing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated an additional $3.4 million to address ongoing housing needs in South Louisiana.

Lake Charles will receive $660,115 through the Community Development Block Grant and $459,829 through $459,829 through HOME. Lafayette will receive $1,625,383 through CDBG and $714,806 through HOME.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development created the CDBG and HOME programs to create affordable housing.

The HOME Investment Partnership program was designed to create affordable housing for low-income households.

