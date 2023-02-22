King Gabriel’s Parade rolls through Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The King Gabriel’s parade rolled out today in Lafayette, the first of three parades in the hub city.

Serving this year as Queen Evangeline is Ani Elizabeth Domingue, and King Gabriel is Doyle Wayne Elmore.

Floats and marching bands were on the parade route bright and early prepping for one of the city’s biggest parades.

“I got here at nine and I’m not leaving here until the sun go down,” said reveler Nasya.

Locals in the area look forward to attending this parade every year. Many say they wouldn’t miss it for anything.

“Absolutely not, even in the hottest of hots and the coldest of cold nothing stops Mardi Gras,” said Chairman of Parades Joe Giglio.

The best part about the parade is the people.

“We like the atmosphere, it’s so many, people everybody comes together as one, and the culture over here, we’re from Baton Rouge but we came here early to get a good parking spot, to just enjoy,” some revelers told us.

We saw it all at the Kings Parade - royalty, live music, tasty food and even some entertainment along the route.

“It’s an awesome type of time. Originally, I’m from New Orleans, but I moved to Lafayette 17 years ago, and when I tell you it’s more family-friendly and lots of fun, Lafayette is the place to come to Mardi Gras. They certainly know how to throw a party,” said reveler Steve Gales.

