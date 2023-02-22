FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, cloudy pattern returns as rain begins to exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the cold front to the west stalling out, rain chances as we head into Thursday begin to lower though temperatures really won’t drop at all. Moisture near the ground level will be around Thursday morning and cause a foggy start to the day, especially along and south of I-10. Once fog burns off, temperatures will be allowed to warm into the upper 70′s and may even approach 80 in spots. Similar to what we had earlier this week, skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day with very limited chances for rain. The only exception will be for northernmost parts of the viewing area, where a few isolated showers may still try to along the stalled cold front.

Skies stay mostly cloudy Thursday though temps warm into the upper 70's. (KPLC)

As we head into Friday and our weekend, our weather pattern overall stays the same. The theme of high pressure to the east and the jet stream close by means temperatures stay in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees with plenty of clouds around. Since the front from this week gets on out of here, those clouds won’t produce much, if any rain.

Rain returns to SWLA around Monday when the next cold front swings by. (KPLC)

The next better chance for rain will wait until next Monday, when a stronger cold front may try and push through with some showers and maybe a storm or two. While a big push of cold air may not result from it, we could finally see high’s drop by a degree or two with drier air ushering in as well.

- Max Lagano

