50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, cloudy pattern returns as rain begins to exit

Warm weather and clouds hang around for the next several days as rain chances lower.
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the cold front to the west stalling out, rain chances as we head into Thursday begin to lower though temperatures really won’t drop at all. Moisture near the ground level will be around Thursday morning and cause a foggy start to the day, especially along and south of I-10. Once fog burns off, temperatures will be allowed to warm into the upper 70′s and may even approach 80 in spots. Similar to what we had earlier this week, skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day with very limited chances for rain. The only exception will be for northernmost parts of the viewing area, where a few isolated showers may still try to along the stalled cold front.

Skies stay mostly cloudy Thursday though temps warm into the upper 70's.
Skies stay mostly cloudy Thursday though temps warm into the upper 70's.(KPLC)

As we head into Friday and our weekend, our weather pattern overall stays the same. The theme of high pressure to the east and the jet stream close by means temperatures stay in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees with plenty of clouds around. Since the front from this week gets on out of here, those clouds won’t produce much, if any rain.

Rain returns to SWLA around Monday when the next cold front swings by.
Rain returns to SWLA around Monday when the next cold front swings by.(KPLC)

The next better chance for rain will wait until next Monday, when a stronger cold front may try and push through with some showers and maybe a storm or two. While a big push of cold air may not result from it, we could finally see high’s drop by a degree or two with drier air ushering in as well.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Light rain
Warm & windy today
Warm weather and clouds hang around for the next several days as rain chances lower.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Windy conditions persist this afternoon as rain moves through SW Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Windy today
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday am forecast