Firefighters respond to fatal DeQuincy fire

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a fatal structure fire in DeQuincy this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department.

Fire Chief Todd Parker says they received the call regarding a fire on the 1100 block of Rigmaiden Cemetery Rd. around 5:52 a.m. and were on the scene within 5 minutes. When firefighters arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

During the process of putting out the fire, firefighters found that one person had died.

The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

2 dead following fatal Moss Bluff motorcycle accident
FOX 29 Morning Show - Feb. 22, 2023 - Pt. II
University United Methodist Church holds “Ashes To Go” for Ash Wednesday
