Electricity restored after power lines damaged near Dry Creek

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Electricity has been restored in eastern Beauregard Parish after damage to Beauregard Electric power lines started a fire in Bundick Lake area Wednesday morning.

A commercial truck pulled into a residential driveway off Hwy 394 and caught onto a low-hanging wire, pulling down three wires and damaging a fourth, said Beauregard Electric communications specialist Mayson Victor. When the poles and wires came down, a fire started.

More than 950 residents along Hwy 394 from Dry Creek to Hwy 171 lost power, according to Beauregard Electric. Crews worked to replace three utility poles, and power has been restored.

