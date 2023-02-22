50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
Elderly woman, four pets die in DeQuincy house fire
Firefighters respond to fatal DeQuincy fire
Community Development Block Grant (CDGB)
Lake Charles to receive $1.1 million for affordable housing
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment