Bond set at more than $1 million for suspect in fatal Bacchus parade shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspect in last Sunday’s fatal Bacchus parade shooting had his bond set at more than $1 million on Tuesday (Feb. 21), according to court records.

Mansour Mbodj, 21, made his first appearance by video conference with Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, where Commissioner Jay Daniels set a $1 million bond on his count of second-degree murder and another $10,000 on his count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

The New Orleans Advocate reported the $1 million bond decided appropriate by Daniels was double the $500,000 bail that had been requested by prosecutor Emily Maw of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office.

The shooting that terrified and sent spectators scrambling Sunday night near the parade route corner of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street killed a teenager and left four other victims wounded, including a 4-year-old girl.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the dead victim, described only as a male between the ages of 15 and 18.

Police said Mbodj was apprehended while running away from the scene within moments of the shooting, but said they have not determined whether he was the only person who fired a weapon. The NOPD said two guns were confiscated at the scene.

The NOPD still has not booked Mbodj with any additional counts related to the four people injured -- a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman.

“We’re still reviewing more evidence,” NOPD interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork said Monday.

