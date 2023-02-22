50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bond set at more than $1 million for suspect in fatal Bacchus parade shooting

Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four...
Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four wounded along the St. Charles Avenue parade route as Bacchus rolled on Feb. 19.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspect in last Sunday’s fatal Bacchus parade shooting had his bond set at more than $1 million on Tuesday (Feb. 21), according to court records.

Mansour Mbodj, 21, made his first appearance by video conference with Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, where Commissioner Jay Daniels set a $1 million bond on his count of second-degree murder and another $10,000 on his count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

The New Orleans Advocate reported the $1 million bond decided appropriate by Daniels was double the $500,000 bail that had been requested by prosecutor Emily Maw of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office.

The shooting that terrified and sent spectators scrambling Sunday night near the parade route corner of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street killed a teenager and left four other victims wounded, including a 4-year-old girl.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the dead victim, described only as a male between the ages of 15 and 18.

Related coverage

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

VIDEO: Revelers take cover, flee Uptown restaurant during deadly parade route shooting

Bacchus parade shooting suspect booked with murder, NOPD says

Police said Mbodj was apprehended while running away from the scene within moments of the shooting, but said they have not determined whether he was the only person who fired a weapon. The NOPD said two guns were confiscated at the scene.

The NOPD still has not booked Mbodj with any additional counts related to the four people injured -- a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman.

“We’re still reviewing more evidence,” NOPD interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork said Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Fatal fire in DeQuincy
Firefighters respond to fatal DeQuincy fire
Texas man accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Westlake
Former KPLC reporter Katie Rust got married during Mardi Gras Tuesday in New Orleans. Katie has...
Former KPLC employee Katie Rust gets married during Mardi Gras
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
Roseate spoonbills taking flight in the Maurepas Swamp
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it