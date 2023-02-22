50/50 Thursdays
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing, and a new video shows her partner defending their nest and small eaglets against an intruding eagle. (Credit: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A bald eagle in Florida is working hard to defend his eaglets from intruders after their mother went missing more than two weeks ago.

A video shows an intruding eagle attacking the nest while the two eaglets are alone and even kicks one of them.

The eaglets can’t seem to catch a break.

A video from just two days before shows their father fending off an attack from yet another aggressive intruder.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglets continue to do well despite the threat.

Their mother, Harriet, was last seen on camera on Feb. 2, when she flew out of the camera’s view in an apparent attempt to scare off intruders.

Harriet’s web camera has been running for years, and viewers have followed her since 2012.

Authorities said they are doing what they can to find her and bring the eagle family back together.

