2 dead following fatal Moss Bluff motorcycle accident

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people have died following a fatal vehicle accident in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Authorities have not yet released the details of the crash but have confirmed that it happened around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 21 and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Victoria Dr. and Hwy 171. The crash resulted in the death of a man and a woman.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

