50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘You can’t sit around’: Spunky 105-year-old woman shares advice on longevity

Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.
Irene O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.(KSDK via CNN Newsource)
By Mike Bush
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – If every day is a gift, then a birthday girl from Missouri has more than 38,000 of them because she’s celebrating her 105th year.

Irene O’Fallon was born in 1918 and remembers going to a church in a horse and buggy, long before automobiles were commonplace.

But she doesn’t dwell on the past. Instead, O’Fallon prefers to look forward and is convinced that’s how she stays young.

She likes keeping up with the news and the stock market. She paints, does embroidery and traces genealogy.

O’Fallon believes it’s important to keep the mind and body active.

“I think you’ve got to keep your mind and your body active - you can’t sit around,” O’Fallon said.

Her advice? Don’t just sit around and don’t talk about age – she says it’s irrelevant.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Health Headlines: Brain stimulation therapy could help with memory
Health Headlines: Brain stimulation therapy could help with memory
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
Health Headlines: Brain stimulation therapy could help with memory
Health Headlines: Brain stimulation therapy could help with memory