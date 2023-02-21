50/50 Thursdays
Vernon Parish authorities asking for public’s assistance with homicide cold case

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lees, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a homicide cold case.

Tammy Call was 15 years old when she disappeared from Leesville High School on Feb. 20, 1990. Her remains were found 7 years later in 1997 on West Boundary Rd. in the Sandy Hill area of Hwy 10.

Investigators for the case would like to speak with anyone who may have any information relating to Tammy’s activities prior to her disappearance.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information to contact Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-1311.

