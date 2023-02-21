SWLA in the Regional Round of the LHSAA Girls Basketball State Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday night was a busy one in Louisiana as girls high school basketball teams took the hardwood in hopes of elongating their seasons at least one more game as the regional round of the LHSAA State Playoffs got underway. Not only was it a busy day in Louisiana, but it was especially busy in Southwest Louisiana as 15 SWLA teams made it to the regional round.

Non-Select Division I:

3. Barbe beat 19. Haughton 57-50

Non-Select Division II:

4. South Beauregard beat 13. Carroll 72-57

5. LaGrange beat 21. Leesville 43-40

22. Jennings beat 6. North Vermilion 48-40

10. Iota lost to 7. West Feliciana 60-30

Non-Select Division III:

1. Rosepine beat 17. Patterson 71-33

13. Westlake beat 4. French Settlement 53-48 in overtime

Non-Select Division IV:

17. Elton lost to 1. White Castle 54-25

9. Oakdale beat 8. Lake Arthur 53-43

7. East Beauregard beat 10. Oberlin 65-63

Non-Select Division V:

5. Reeves beat 12. Bell City 51-36

Select Division II:

3. St. Louis Catholic beat 19. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport 76-63

With the results of Monday’s regional round action, we now have 10 local Southwest Louisiana teams advancing to quarterfinal action:

Non-Select Division I:

3. Barbe vs. 11. East St. John Barbe beat 19. Haughton 57-50 in the regional round East St. John beat 27. Slidell 82-44 in the regional round



Non-Select Division II:

4. South Beauregard vs. 5. LaGrange South Beauregard beat 13. Carroll 72-57 in the regional round LaGrange beat 21. Leesville 43-40 in the regional round

22. Jennings @ 3. Brusly Jennings beat 6. North Vermilion 48-40 in the regional round Brusly beat 19. Northwest 55-43 in the regional round



Non-Select Division III:

1. Rosepine vs. 8. West St. Mary Rosepine beat 17. Patterson 71-33 in the regional round West St. Mary beat 9. Pine 66-56 in the regional round

13. Westlake vs. 5. Union Parish Westlake beat 4. French Settlement 53-48 in overtime in the regional round Union Parish beat 12. St. Helena College & Career Academy 44-31 in the regional round



Non-Select Division IV:

9. Oakdale vs. 1. White Castle Oakdale beat Lake Arthur 53-43 in the regional round White Castle beat Elton 54-25 in the regional round

7. East Beauregard @ 2. Lakeview East Beauregard beat 10. Oberlin 65-63 in the regional round Lakeview beat 18. Mangham 47-30 in the regional round



Non-Select Division V:

5. Reeves @ 4. Midland Reeves beat 12. Bell City 51-36 in the regional round Midland beat 20. Pitkin 59-54 in the regional round



Select Division II:

3. St. Louis Catholic vs. 6. De La Salle St. Louis Catholic beat 19. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport 76-63 De La Salle beat 11. Kenner Discovery Health Science 46-31



Quarterfinal action begins on Thursday, February 23rd.

