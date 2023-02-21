SWLA Prep Baseball Opening Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday marked the start of the 2023 Prep Baseball season for a majority of Southwest Louisiana teams.

The Barbe Buccaneers opened the day with a 4-0 win over the South Beauregard Knights, and it was pitching that ruled the day for the Bucs. Barbe put some offense together in the fifth and sixth innings off of a sacrifice fly by Gabe Guidry, and a line drive by Owen Galt that brought in two runs.

After the game head coach of the Buccaneers Glenn Cecchini gave credit to the Knights’ pitching but made it clear that he was proud of his team’s effort throughout the day.

“I liked the energy we had and the effort was there. The enthusiasm, you know, we didn’t script as many balls as we usually do, but I think we’re a little amped up, but you got to get their pitcher credit, he’s a good pitcher,” Cecchini said. But I thought, I mean, our pitching did well, we didn’t give up a run. I’m proud of that, we manufactured some good runs, aFollow highnd we were solid on defense as usual, so I’m proud of our guys.”

Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini after the team’s 1st game of the season @MatthewJTravis_ @KPLC7Sports pic.twitter.com/lynqHkiLnw — Justin Margolius (@JustinMargolius) February 20, 2023

The St. Louis Catholic Saints were also in action and dropped a heartbreaker to Notre Dame 13-12. Early in the game the Pioneers came out swinging and took a 5-1 lead through two innings of action.

Over the next three innings, the Saints would go on a tear as they drove in 11 total runs to snag a 12-5 lead over Notre Dame off of key hits by Jake Larocca and Kemonni Pullard.

St. Louis took a 12-6 lead into the seventh inning, but Notre Dame put together a seven-run inning to complete an epic comeback against the Saints.

Here are the rest of the scores in SWLA from Monday:

Iowa fell to Pineville 8-7

Sam Houston topped St. Thomas More 4-3

East Beauregard beat Buckeye 4-3

Westlake took down Anacoco 21-16

Rosepine rolled over Leesville 18-4

Kinder won their opening game 8-0 over DeRidder

Vinton beat Mamou 9-5

Sulphur won against North Vermilion 2-0

Lake Arthur fell to Oberlin 11-8

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.